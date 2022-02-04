Waffle House shooting case goes to Nashville jury

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The murder trial of a man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 is going to the jury. Travis Reinking does not dispute the facts — he was naked save for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2018. Charges against the 33-year-old include four counts of first-degree murder. Reinking has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and prosecutors do not dispute that he has schizophrenia. But the two sides disagree on an essential point — whether Reinking’s mental illness made him unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.