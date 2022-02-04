Student protesters in Mexico aim truck at National Guard

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Student protesters from a notoriously combative teachers’ college in southern Mexico rolled a driverless semi-tractor truck at considerable speed down a slope toward a line of National Guard and police officers. The officers got out of the way of the out-of-control truck, which crashed into a structure near a toll booth. But the National Guard said 14 of its officers were injured Friday by stones and bottle rockets launched by the students. The guard was called in after the students blockaded the main highway between Mexico City and the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. In 2014, 43 students from the college were kidnapped and presumably killed by a drug gang.