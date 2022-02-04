Stoltenberg to become Norway’s next central bank governor

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s next central bank governor will be NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. His tenure at NATO ends later this. Norway’s government announced his appointment at the central bank in a statement Friday and said it hopes he can start in his new role around Dec. 1. The 62-year-old Stoltenberg is a former finance minister and prime minister of Norway. He had previously said that he wouldn’t be able to start as central bank governor before leaving his NATO job on Oct. 1. He became NATO secretary-general in 2014. His mandate at the trans-Atlantic alliance was extended after a successful first term.