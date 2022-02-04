Sheriff: Uncle of slain girl tracked down 4 years later

BAYOU BLUE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have arrested a man accused of raping and killing his 5-year-old niece in North Carolina more than four years ago. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says 23-year-old David Wesley Prevatte, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested Friday in Bayou Blue, Louisiana. He says North Carolina’s Pender County Sheriff’s Office tracked him there after getting a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder and first-degree rape of Paitin Fields in November 2017. The little girl died Nov. 16, 2017, three days after her family brought her to a hospital, unresponsive. North Carolina news outlets report that she was Prevatte’s niece.