Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — A third day of efforts to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco was halted for a time on Friday following concerns about ground stability, fueling despair among those hoping to reach him. The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) deep well located outside his home in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province on Tuesday. Search crews used five bulldozers to dig vertically, according to Morocco’s official MAP news agency. Preparations are underway to start digging horizontally to create a pathway to reach the trapped boy.