School lunch rules updated to help ease pandemic disruptions

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

The Biden administration has issued transitional standards for school lunches that are meant to ease the path for cafeterias to get back on a healthier course as they recover from pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Schools have been struggling to meet the government’s nutrition benchmarks through the pandemic, but are not being punished for falling short. The “bridge” rule announced by the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday extends emergency flexibilities for the next two school years as they gradually transition back to normal. The changes address milk, whole grains and sodium limits. The USDA changed school nutrition standards in 2012 as part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s healthy eating initiative.