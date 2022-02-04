Nicaraguan judge convicts ex-presidential hopeful Mora

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A judge in Nicaragua has convicted former presidential hopeful Miguel Mora of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity” after a trial lasting a few hours. Mora’s hopes to run in the Nov. 7 elections were truncated after President Daniel Ortega ordered him and six other contenders arrested in May and June. Mora is one of about 46 political detainees rounded up last year by Nicaragua’s government, allowing Ortega to run almost unopposed. On Thursday, a judge convicted former Sandinista rebel commander Dora María Téllez, of the same charges after a trial lasting only a few hours. Critics call the hearings sham trials and say the verdicts are pre-ordained.