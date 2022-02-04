Skip to Content
Montenegro’s pro-Serbian governing coalition collapses

By PREDRAG MILIC
Associated Press

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s conservative pro-Serbian coalition government has collapsed amid internal disputes, after parliament backed a no-confidence motion tabled by a junior coalition partner. Lawmakers voted 43-11 in favor of the motion against Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’s government following weeks of political deadlock. Other lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament either abstained or left the session before Friday’s vote. Krikokapic, a university professor who is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church, has headed an ideologically-mixed coalition that included pro-Serbian groups — as well as smaller parties which are not happy with the pace of reforms needed for the small country’s bid to join the European Union. 

