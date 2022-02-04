Missouri governor’s ‘Christian values’ statement questioned

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s spokeswoman says the governor has no “litmus test for appointments,” despite a statement he issued this week indicating he would only nominate a state health director who shares his “Christian values.” The Republican governor, a Baptist, was angered after the Missouri Senate effectively ousted Donald Kauerauf as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Though Kauerauf opposes government mask and vaccine mandates and opposes abortion, hardline conservatives in the legislature questioned if he was conservative enough. That prompted a statement from Parson saying Missourians know he “would not have nominated someone who does not share the same Christian values.”