Man arrested in alleged kidnapping of Bloomberg ranch worker

MEEKER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a woman who works at a Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. They say 48-year-old Joseph Beecher took the woman from the ranch at gunpoint Wednesday and then to several places in the Denver area before going to neighboring Wyoming. The Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office in Colorado says he was arrested Thursday after they were found at a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It says Beecher doesn’t have any connection to the alleged victim or the Bloomberg family. It is not known if he has a lawyer.