Man accused of South Africa Parliament fire is denied bail

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man accused of setting alight South Africa’s Parliament building in Cape Town was on Friday denied bail. Zandile Mafe, who was arrested in January for starting the fire that ravaged large parts of the Parliament building including the National Assembly chamber will remain in custody until his court appearance next week. The Cape Town Regional Court court dismissed Mafe’s bail application, saying he had not provided exceptional circumstances to be released for the serious charges he is facing. He is charged with terrorism, theft, arson and housebreaking with the intent to commit arson and terrorism. In his affidavit, Mafe said he intends to plead not guilty to all the charges and sue the state for wrongful arrest.