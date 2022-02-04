Istanbul prison fire leaves at least 11 inmates hospitalized

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say at least 11 inmates were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire has broken out at a prison in Istanbul. The cause of the fire in Umraniye prison on the Asian side of the city wasn’t immediately known. Several fire extinguishing trucks were dispatched to prison on Friday, the Anadolu Agency reported. Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound, as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.