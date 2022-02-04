Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Google is joining Ford Motor Co.’s effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles. Ford also announced Friday that Detroit and the state of Michigan have agreed to provide infrastructure and other support for the Michigan Central Innovation District that includes the defunct train depot and other nearby buildings in the historic Corktown neighborhood just outside downtown. Ford announced plans for the Michigan Central Innovation District in 2018, shortly after it bought the train depot. Ford Motor Co. Fund President Mary Culler says renovations at the more than century-old Michigan Central Station could be completed by next year. Ford plans to research, test and launch new mobility solutions there.