France’s Macron to visit Russia, Ukraine in mediation trip

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Moscow and Kyiv next week as part of his push to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine. Macron has been trying to find a diplomatic way out of the growing tensions. The visit Monday and Tuesday comes after the U.S. accused the Kremlin of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action. France is a major player in NATO but Macron has also been actively pushing for dialogue with Putin. He’s also been talking to U.S. President Joe Biden.