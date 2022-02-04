Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 4 dead, 1 missing

VIENNA (AP) — Local officials in Austria say an avalanche has killed four people in the state of Tyrol. Emergency authorities said the avalanche occurred Friday in the Spiss municipality near the Austrian-Swiss border. A fifth person remains missing and information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn’t immediately available. Officials told The Associated Press that at least 31 separate avalanches occurred as of Friday afternoon. Most of the avalanches hadn’t led to injuries. Four of the avalanches involved confirmed injuries.