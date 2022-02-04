Albanian ex-minister jailed for assisting drug trafficking

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has sentenced a former interior minister to more than three years in prison for abuse of office over ties to a criminal drug trafficking network. Saimir Tahiri was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment. Judge Engert Pellumbi of the Special Appeals Court for Corruption and Organized Crime said Friday that Tahiri had benefited from “unfair services and gain and at the same time, with his abuse of post, he has abused legal interests.” Tahiri said after the sentencing that he was innocent. He will appeal the ruling.