3 arrested after passerby attacked by neo-Nazis in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested days after a Jewish passerby was attacked by a group of self-proclaimed neo-Nazis who yelled antisemitic slogans outside a central Florida shopping plaza over the weekend. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that group leader Burt Colucci and Joshua Terrell are each charged with battery with a hate crime enhancement, while Jason Brown is charged with grand theft. The demonstrators wore Nazi garb and protested at an intersection near the University of Central Florida on Saturday. Jewish University of Central Florida student David Newstat told WOFL-TV that he was spat on, punched and pepper-sprayed by the demonstrators after he denounced their hatred.