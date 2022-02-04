Skip to Content
2 Miami men get prison time for stealing medical ventilators

MIAMI (AP) — Two Miami men have been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for stealing 192 ventilators bound for a COVID-19 intensive care center in El Salvador as part of a U.S. aid program. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the southern district of Florida announced the sentences on Friday. They say the ventilators, worth $3 million and owned by the United States Agency for International Development, were stolen in South Florida in August 2020. Forty-two-year-old Yoelvis Denis Hernandez and 25-year-old Luis Urra Montero pleaded guilty to theft of government property. Montero was sentenced this week, while Hernandez was sentenced in December. 

