2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who was found outside the South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday and a 17-year-old student was found wounded in the school’s main entrance. Solis and Valdez-Alvarez, who are both students at South, are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if either defendant has an attorney, but they were expected in court Friday afternoon. 

