UK: Senior aides quit in new blow to embattled Boris Johnson

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Four of Boris Johnson’s most senior staff have quit, triggering new turmoil for the embattled British prime minister. Johnson’s office said chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and principal private secretary Martin Reynolds had both tendered their resignations. Director of Communications Jack Doyle and senior adviser Munira Mirza also said they had left on Thursday. Johnson is facing public anger and discontent inside his Conservative Party over lockdown-breaching government parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson has apologized and pledged to fix the problems in his office, but has not admitted personal wrongdoing. Conservative lawmakers are mulling whether to seek a no-confidence vote in the leader who won them a big parliamentary majority just over two years ago.