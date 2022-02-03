Turmoil worries Peru as president again overhauls Cabinet

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Turmoil in Peru’s government is boiling after President Pedro Castillo overhauled his Cabinet this week for a third time in six months and then it quickly emerged his new prime minister has faced domestic violence claims. It is highlighting doubts about the political neophyte’s ability to lead a nation. The rural schoolteacher shocked many last year by winning the presidency after campaigning to nationalize Peru’s crucial mining industry and end discrimination against the Indigenous. Critics immediately warned about his nonexistent political experience. Some of his decisions have validated the criticism. Yet his problems also have underlined Peru’s long-dysfunctional political system in which no party holds a majority and it is difficult to push through new programs or make changes