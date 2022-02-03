Turkey: 19 migrants now found dead at border with Greece

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have found seven more dead bodies near Turkey’s border with Greece, raising to 19 the number of migrants who have frozen to death at the frontier. Turkey has blamed Greece for the deaths, accusing Greek border guards of illegally pushing the migrants back over the frontier. Greece has strongly rejected the allegation and has accused Turkey of failing to prevent migrants from reaching the border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Thursday to expose what he said was Greece’s ill-treatment of migrants at every occasion. Turkish officials have said the migrants were found dead near the border “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.”