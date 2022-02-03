Ruggs’ lawyer says he’s viewing post-crash police body video

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs’ lawyer told a judge he has received body-worn camera video from police who arrived after a high-speed crash that killed a woman. The former NFL wide receiver didn’t have to appear in court Thursday with his attorney, David Chesnoff, ahead of a March 10 preliminary hearing. Outside court, Chesnoff says he hasn’t viewed all the footage yet. The 23-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick Ruggs faces prison if he’s convicted of DUI causing death. The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the Nov. 2 wreck and vehicle fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs and his girlfriend.