Rain helps supress plant fire, but explosion risk remains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Overnight rain helped suppress an uncontrolled fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant, but fire officials are warning that it has also pushed smoke closer to the ground, creating a health hazard. Winston-Salem Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs said Thursday that there’s still a risk of an explosion and officials still want people to stay out of the area. The area where officials have called on people to evacuate includes about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes. Grubbs says there’s no projected return time for that area. The fire began Monday night at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant and quickly consumed the entire building, which collapsed.