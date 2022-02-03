Putin in Beijing for Games, Xi talks amid Ukraine tensions

BEIJING (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Beijing for the Winter Olympics and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, amid soaring tensions with Ukraine. Putin’s arrival hours ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony makes him the highest-profile guest at the event following the decision by the U.S., Britain and others not to send officials over China’s human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. Talks between the leaders are their first in-person meeting since 2019 and come as China and Russia increasingly align their foreign policies bilaterally and in world bodies such as the United Nations in opposition to the United States-led bloc. Leaders of the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations are also attending.