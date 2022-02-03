Polish president proposes abolishing disputed court chamber

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda says he is sending to parliament a draft law that would abolish a top court’s disciplinary chamber in order to end a bitter dispute with the European Union, that “Poland does not need.” The top European court said last year the Supreme Court’s disciplinary chamber exists in violation of EU laws, ordered its suspension and fined Poland 1 million euros for each day it continues to operate. Poland’s right-wing government, which shaped the disciplinary chamber, refuses to comply or pay. The EU is considering freezing disbursement of Poland’s share of pandemic relief money because of the judicial dispute. Duda said Thursday he hopes the lawmakers will approve his proposal fast, helping end the standoff.