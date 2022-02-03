Poland, Czech governments close to deal on lignite mine

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Czech government says it has reached a draft agreement with Poland to end months of costly stalemate over a Polish lignite mine that Prague says is harmful to the border area. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told the local CTK news agency he was meeting with his Polish counterpart on Thursday and “we’ll be fine tuning the final details” over the Turow mine. The top European Union court has ordered Poland to close the colliery while it considers the Czech complaint, and is fining Poland 500,000 euros for each day it continues to operate. A court official said Thursday Poland infringed EU law when it extended the license for the mine without carrying out an environmental impact study.