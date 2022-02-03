Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians are facing a winter coronavirus surge driven by the omicron variant, placing stress on the medical system even though vaccines are widely available. The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry reported over 70,000 active cases in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, annexed east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip on Thursday, more than twice the number at the height of previous surges. The real figure is likely much higher, as omicron tends to cause milder symptoms, especially in vaccinated patients, and many people are testing at home. At least 268 people have been hospitalized in the West Bank, including 80 in intensive care and 24 people on ventilators. Gaza has 63 serious cases.