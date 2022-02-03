‘Ozark’s’ Jason Bateman feted as Hasty Pudding Man of Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — “Ozark” actor Jason Bateman is being feted as 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Thursday evening’s festivities will mark the first time the award has been presented since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Bateman also produced and directed “Ozark,” a popular Netflix series. The “Arrested Development” star will be the 55th recipient of the theater troupe’s coveted pudding pot. The last Man of the Year was Ben Platt in 2020. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson. The 2022 Woman of the Year, Jennifer Garner, will be honored Saturday.