Oil vessel explodes off Nigeria’s coast; casualties feared

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An official of the Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited says an oil production vessel operating off the coast of Nigeria has exploded, with fears of the deaths of 10 crew members on board. Ikemefuna Okafor, CEO of SEPCOL, says the cause of the explosion is being investigated as “necessary parties” work to contain the effects of the explosion. Nigerian authorities have taken steps in the past to curb such disasters which experts have argued often occur as a result of non-compliance with industry regulations. In December, Nigerian federal lawmakers said a wellhead spilled over 2 million barrels of oil and gas in the Niger Delta region over one month.