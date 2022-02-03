NYC mayor defends dinner with disgraced ex-governor Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing back against the suggestion there was anything wrong with his dinner this week with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Adams said on CNN Thursday that he’s “not going to leave any stones unturned” as he seeks advice on governing the city. The New York Post reported Wednesday that Adams and Cuomo shared a two-hour dinner Tuesday at a Manhattan restaurant. Cuomo resigned in August after a report from the state’s attorney general found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo denied intentionally mistreating any of the women.