Nokia profit matches expectations; dividend to resume

HELSINKI (AP) — Nokia has reported profits in line with analyst expectations and says the wireless and fixed-network equipment maker will resume paying a dividend and launch a share-buyback program. The Espoo, Finland-based company on Thursday reported net profit of 727 million euros for the October-December period, compared with 787 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s sales were down 2%, to 6.4 billion euros. The CEO says last year was strong for the company and that its main mobile networks unit “largely closed the gap to competition in 5G,” the new generation of broadband technology.