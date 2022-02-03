‘Never again’: Spain minister stands up for gender equality

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government minister for economic affairs is making a stand for gender equality, saying she won’t take part in any more events or official group photographs where she is the only woman present. Nadia Calviño says she will never again be in a group photo where she is the only woman. She also told a business conference in Madrid on Thursday that she won’t take part in any more debates when she is the only woman. Calviño said the issue of gender equality needs to be taken seriously. The Spanish government has made women’s rights a central plank of its policies. The Cabinet has 12 women and 10 men.