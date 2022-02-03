Myanmar villagers say army troops burned 400 houses

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Residents of two villages in northwestern Myanmar say government soldiers burned down hundreds of houses this week, apparently while searching for members of an armed militia opposed to military rule. The attack on Monday in northwestern Sagaing region was also reported by independent Myanmar media. It came on the eve of the anniversary of the Feb. 1 army takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Residents of Mwe Tone village say 200 of 250 homes were razed by fire, together with nearly 200 of the 800 houses in nearby Pan village. Photos showed water pumps, tractors and vehicles destroyed by the blaze, with farm animals also falling victims. One resident said several people who were unable to flee were beaten and abused.