Kansas governor vetoes redistricting plan targeting Democrat

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a Republican redistricting plan that would make it harder for the lone Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year. GOP lawmakers are expected to try to override the veto Kelly issued Thursday. However, if they do, the new lines are likely to face court challenges. The measure would split the Kansas City area into two congressional districts and cost Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids some of the territory in her 3rd District where she performs best. The map also would move the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence into in the 1st District of central and western Kansas.