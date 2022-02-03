Jury notes deadlock on 1st charge in Avenatti fraud trial

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating the fate of Michael Avenatti on charges that he ripped off his star client, Stormy Daniels, has told a judge that it is deadlocked on the first of two counts he faces. The jury note was read aloud by Judge Jesse M. Furman on Thursday morning, a day after deliberations began. The jury had deliberated only about four hours before delivering the message in Manhattan federal court. Furman told them to resume deliberations. Prosecutors say Avenatti cheated Daniels of nearly $300,000 she was owed for her autobiography, spending it on payroll and personal expenses. Avenatti says he was owed the money. The first count was a wire fraud charge.