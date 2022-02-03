Italy’s Sergio Mattarella sworn in for a second term

ROME (AP) — President Sergio Mattarella received an astounding 55 rounds of applause from an otherwise divided Italian parliament Thursday during a wide-ranging speech that underlined the need for national unity after he was sworn in to a second term in office. Mattarella, 80, had agreed to remain in office after Italy’s fractious parties failed to agree on his successor, citing a sense of responsibility given the ongoing pandemic and efforts to relaunch the economy. Mattarella’s decision to remain in office as head of state is expected to allow the current government, headed by Premier Mario Draghi, to finish its mandate, which expires next year.