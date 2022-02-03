Israeli defense chief visits US naval headquarters in Gulf

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has visited the headquarters of the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain, in a show of cooperation aimed at sending a message toward archenemy Iran. Benny Gantz toured the U.S. naval base on the second day of his official visit to Bahrain — a strategically located Arab country in the heart of the Persian Gulf. Israel and Bahrain share a deep animosity toward Iran. They established official relations last year. Gantz was joined on Thursday by the commander of Israel’s navy as well as Bahrain’s defense minister. The delegation visited a U.S. guided-missile destroyer, the USS Cole, and discussed ways to cooperate in the volatile region.