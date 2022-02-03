Skip to Content
Head of board overseeing Puerto Rico finances to step down

By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Natalie Jaresko has announced that she is stepping down after five years as executive director of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. Thursday’s announcement comes just weeks after a federal judge signed a plan overseen and approved by the board to help the U.S. territory exit from a lengthy bankruptcy battle. She is scheduled to step down on April 1. The board said it is seeking a new executive director, having previously noted that it will remain in place until Puerto Rico approves four consecutive balanced budgets.

