Georgia GOP lawmakers draw districts in Democratic counties

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Georgia are drawing election districts for county officials in Democratic controlled counties in what Democrats are calling a power grab. The move is possible in part because there’s no federal oversight of redistricting in Georgia for the first time in decades. While local governments may propose maps, Georgia lawmakers have to sign off. Republicans are pursuing their own maps in Cobb and Gwinnett counties in suburban Atlanta, as well for consolidated city-counties that govern Athens and Augusta. It’s another example of Republicans trying to maintain control in a pivotal battleground state. Democrats denounce the moves, with one saying the moves are aimed at maintaining “white power”