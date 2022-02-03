Former Greek president Christos Sartzetakis dies at age 92

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former Greek President Christos Sartzetakis, a judge widely respected for resisting pressure from military dictators who ultimately imprisoned him without trial in the late 1960s, has died following a long hospitalization. He was 92. Sartzetakis had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Athens’ Laiko hospital and died in the early hours of Thursday of respiratory failure, the hospital said in a statement. Sartzetakis held the largely ceremonial post of president of Greece from 1985-1990, a politically tumultuous time in the country. He earlier rose to prominence over his role as an investigating judge in the 1963 murder of politician Grigoris Lambrakis by right-wing extremists, and was lauded for resisting intense political pressure during the case.