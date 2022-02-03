EXPLAINER: France in sticky situation amid crisis with Mali

By SYLVIE CORBET and BABA AHMED

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France is facing its toughest challenge in Africa in years: What to do about thousands of French troops stationed in junta-led Mali, the core of a major international anti-terrorism operation in the increasingly restive Sahel region. Mali’s coup leaders ordered France’s ambassador to leave the West African country this week, the latest episode in a growing diplomatic crisis between Mali and its African neighbors and European partners. A military pullout from Mali, where French forces have been active since 2013, would shake up the region. Paris insists that Mali’s military rulers have not stuck to their promise to hold new democratic elections by the end of this month as was demanded by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.