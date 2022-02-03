‘Dune,’ ‘The Power Of The Dog’ lead BAFTA nominations

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Sci-fi epic blockbuster “Dune” and Jane Campion’s dark Western “The Power Of The Dog” lead the nominations for this year’s British Academy Film Awards, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga among those up for acting awards. “Dune” received eleven nominations Thursday including best film, cinematography and original score. “The Power of the Dog” follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film. Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” was also nominated for best film, but Branagh did not make it onto the best director list. The other two movies up for best film are “Don’t Look Up,” the disaster comedy starring DiCaprio, and coming-of-age drama “Licorice Pizza.”