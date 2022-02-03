Dane who planned school attacks sent to psychiatric facility

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to a psychiatric facility for at least five years after being found guilty of attempted murder for planning several attacks on schools that were never carried out. The defendant, who had been airing his hatred of women online, was declared mentally unstable in a psychiatric report. His name was not immediately available. The sentence was announced Thursday. School shootings are rare in Denmark. The most recent took place in 1994 at the Aarhus University, when a man shot and killed two women and injured two others before committing suicide.