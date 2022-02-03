Costa Rica prosecutors seek lifting of president’s immunity

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica’s top prosecutor has filed papers seeking to lift President Carlos Alvarado’s immunity so he can face charges related to his office’s collection of personal information on citizens. Interim Attorney General Warner Molina petitioned the Supreme Court on Thursday to start the process. Two-thirds of the country’s lawmakers would then have to agree for Alvarado to lose his immunity. Prosecutors allege Alvarado abused his authority by creating the Presidential Unit of Data Analysis with the supposed goals of using personal data to better tailor public policy. But the unit allegedly sought restricted information from various government agencies, such as personal income and medical records. Costa Rica is holding national elections Sunday. Alvarado’s term ends May 8.