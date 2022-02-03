CNN exec’s ouster rattles prominent staff at pivotal time

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The abrupt ouster of CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker because of a workplace relationship has left some prominent employees feeling angry and uncertain about the direction of their network at a pivotal moment. The company is about to undergo a corporate ownership change, launch a paid streaming service and replace its most popular on-air host at a time of slumping ratings. The decision to oust Zucker unleashed some raw, angry feelings at a CNN newsroom meeting on Wednesday, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press. Company leaders tried to reassure them that Zucker’s direction from the top will be followed even without him.