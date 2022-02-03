Black Italian actress describes racist messages on live TV

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — A Black Italian actress has said she received online harassment for the color of her skin after it was announced she would appear as a guest on Italy’s annual Sanremo music festival. Lorena Monroe Cesarini read some of the messages during Wednesday night’s broadcast of the festival on RAI state TV. “They invited you because you are black,” said one message, adding that she did not deserve to be there. She quoted another one that read: “Maybe they called you to wash the staircase or water the plants.” President Sergio Mattarella called racism and antisemitism “intolerable aggressions” during his wide-ranging remarks to lawmakers after being sworn in for an extraordinary second term on Thursday.