Bali reopens to foreign travelers from all countries

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI

Associated Press

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Direct international flights to Bali have resumed for the first time in two years as Indonesia opens the resort island to foreign travelers from all countries, but mandatory quarantine remains in place for all visitors. Officials had said in October that Bali would welcome foreign arrivals from 19 countries that meet World Health Organization criteria, such as having their COVID-19 cases under control. But there were no direct international flights to Bali until Thursday, when Garuda Indonesia, the state-owned airline, operated its first international flight in two years from Tokyo. Singapore Airlines will introduce a regular direct route to and from Denpasar in Bali starting Feb. 16.