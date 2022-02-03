Artist envisions clock based on how Georgia rivers flow

By RON HARRIS

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — American conceptual artist Jonathon Keats is wading, quite literally, into time and space. He’s currently designing a municipal clock. The Atlanta River Time clock would display not the minutes and seconds that govern our lives, but time that speeds up or slows down based on how fast rivers are running. The Chattahoochee River flows mostly ignored through Atlanta, but Keats hopes to encourage people to engage with nature. His concept would have volunteers measure water flows and contribute data for the clock, which he hopes will be constructed in a prominent location in the city.