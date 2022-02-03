Arbery defendant set to stand trial again in man’s killing

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of murder for his role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery says he plans to stand trial on federal hate crime charges. An attorney for Greg McMichael announced in a legal filing late Thursday that McMichael had backed down from plans to plead guilty in the federal case. His son, Travis McMichael, was scheduled to appear Friday morning in U.S. District Court to announce his decision on whether to move ahead with pleading guilty after the judge refused to guarantee their sentence. Arbery’s family opposed the plea deal. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck before Travis McMichael shot the Black man in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. Jury selection in the federal trial is scheduled to start Monday.